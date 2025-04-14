AC Effect: Does Spending Too Much Time in Air Conditioning Damage Your Skin? What Precautions Should You Take?

As summer temperatures soar, many people rely on air conditioning (AC) to stay cool and comfortable, especially at workplaces where employees spend long hours in AC rooms.

However, while using AC provides relief from the scorching heat, it can also lead to certain health issues, especially if not used properly. Experts suggest that prolonged exposure to AC can cause allergic reactions and skin problems for some individuals.

Health Issues Caused by Prolonged AC Exposure

Staying in an AC room for extended periods or using AC inappropriately can lead to various health problems, particularly related to the skin. People with allergies may experience excessive dryness, skin rashes, or even eczema-like symptoms, which can cause the skin to lose its vitality. In some cases, AC exposure may lead to oily skin, the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and dark circles around the eyes, which are often associated with aging.

How to Prevent AC-Related Health Issues

While it’s difficult to avoid using AC during the intense summer heat, there are ways to prevent the adverse effects of air conditioning. Here are some key tips to ensure your comfort without compromising your health:

Set the Temperature Between 24°C and 26°C: Keeping the AC temperature in this range helps maintain a comfortable environment while preventing the air from becoming excessively dry. Avoid setting the temperature too low (18°C–20°C) as it can make the air too dry, leading to dehydration and skin problems. Regularly Clean AC Filters: Dirty air filters can contribute to the spread of allergens and bacteria. Ensure that your AC filters are cleaned regularly to prevent respiratory issues and allergic reactions. Hydrate and Moisturize: Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, as the dry air from the AC can dehydrate your skin. Additionally, use a good moisturizer to keep your skin soft and protected from the harsh effects of air conditioning.

By taking these simple steps, you can continue enjoying the benefits of AC while protecting yourself from potential health risks.