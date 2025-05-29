ACB Action in Telangana: Revenue Inspector Held for ₹12 Lakh Bribe

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials arrested a Revenue Inspector (RI) named Krishna from the Ibrahimpatnam Tahsildar office in Ranga Reddy district for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹12 lakh.

Bribe Demanded for Removing Land from Prohibited List

The case came to light when a citizen approached the Ibrahimpatnam Tahsildar office to request the removal of his 7 guntas of land in Adibatla from the prohibited property list and register it online. However, Revenue Inspector Krishna allegedly demanded ₹12 lakh to process the request.

Deal Settled at ₹9 Lakh, Immediate ₹4 Lakh Demanded

According to ACB sources, the inspector settled the bribe amount at ₹9 lakh, demanding an immediate payment of ₹4 lakh. He allegedly warned that the registration would not proceed unless the payment was made without delay.

Victim Approaches ACB, Revenue Inspector Caught with Evidence

Feeling helpless and threatened, the complainant approached the ACB and lodged a formal complaint. After conducting a preliminary investigation and verifying the evidence, the ACB officials laid a trap and arrested Krishna with concrete proof.

ACB Reiterates Commitment to Curbing Corruption

The Anti-Corruption Bureau emphasized that such actions are part of their ongoing mission to eradicate corruption within government departments, especially in revenue offices where citizens frequently face bribery demands for legitimate services.