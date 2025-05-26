Telangana: ACB Catches Sub-Inspector Taking ₹15,000 Bribe
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Sunday caught a Sub-Inspector of Police red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹15,000 to show official favour.
SI Caught While Accepting Bribe
According to an official statement from the ACB, K. Shankar, Sub-Inspector of Police at Jagadgirigutta Police Station under Cyberabad Commissionerate, was apprehended around 2:15 PM on Sunday. He had demanded ₹15,000 to release a vehicle and DJ sound system belonging to the complainant.
Bribe Collected Through Middleman
The bribe was collected through a second accused, identified as Nagender, also from Jagadgirigutta. The ACB’s City Range Unit-1 caught both the accused while executing the trap. The bribe money was recovered from Nagender, and a chemical test confirmed the presence of the bribe amount on his left-hand fingers.
Arrest and Legal Action
The ACB confirmed that both accused officers were being arrested and will be produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases at Nampally Court, Hyderabad.
ACB’s Stand on Corruption
The incident highlights ACB’s ongoing efforts to curb corruption within the police force. The bureau reaffirmed its commitment to taking strict action against government officials who misuse their position for personal gain.