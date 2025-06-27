ACB Conducts Statewide Raids in Telangana; Unaccounted Cash and Irregularities Found

Hyderabad: In a major anti-corruption operation, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Telangana conducted surprise checks at multiple locations across the state on Thursday. The raids targeted RTA check posts, RTA offices, and Sub-Registrar offices, exposing irregularities and seizing unaccounted cash.

Raids at RTA Check Posts and Offices Yield Over ₹1.8 Lakh

ACB officials conducted raids at the Salabatpur RTA Check Post in Kamareddy district, as well as at RTA offices in Peddapalli, Trimulgherry, and Uppal. During these surprise inspections, officials seized ₹1,81,030 in unaccounted cash. Several administrative and procedural irregularities were also observed during the checks.

Unaccounted Cash Found at Sub-Registrar Offices

In a parallel operation, the ACB raided Sub-Registrar offices in Burgumpadu (Khammam district) and Bheemdevarapalli (Warangal district). The surprise inspections led to the seizure of ₹91,000 in unaccounted cash. ACB noted that multiple irregularities were detected at both locations.

ACB to Submit Report to Government

Following the inspections, the ACB announced that a detailed report will be submitted to the Government for further action against those found guilty of misconduct. The agency reiterated its commitment to fighting corruption at all levels of public service.

Citizens Urged to Report Corruption

The ACB urged the public to report any bribe demands made by government employees. Citizens can call the ACB’s toll-free number 1064 or report via:

WhatsApp : 9440446106

: 9440446106 Facebook : Telangana ACB

: Telangana ACB X (formerly Twitter): @TelanganaACB

The ACB assured that the identity of complainants will be kept confidential, encouraging more people to come forward against corruption.

This latest operation highlights the Telangana ACB’s intensified efforts to clean up public offices and ensure greater accountability across departments.