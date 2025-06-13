ACB Issues Fresh Notice to KTR in Formula E Race Case, Summons Him on June 16

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has once again issued notices to BRS working president and former minister KT Rama Rao (KTR), directing him to appear for questioning at 10 am on Monday, June 16, in connection with the Formula E Race scam.

Earlier, the ACB had issued a notice on May 26 asking KTR to appear on May 28, but he was on an official visit to the United States at the time. In response, KTR informed the agency of his unavailability and expressed willingness to cooperate upon his return. The ACB accepted his explanation and has now sent a fresh notice.

Formula E Case Involves Alleged Misuse of ₹55 Crore

The case pertains to alleged financial irregularities of nearly ₹55 crore during the organisation of the Formula E race held in Hyderabad under the previous BRS government. According to the FIR filed by the ACB, KTR has been named as Accused No. 1 (A1), followed by senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar (A2) and former HMDA chief engineer BLN Reddy (A3).

The ACB suspects misappropriation of funds during the planning and execution of the event, which was touted as a major international sporting spectacle. Chalamalasetty Anil Kumar, Managing Director of Greenco Ace Next Gen, has also been questioned in the case.

KTR Previously Questioned for Seven Hours in January

This is not the first time KTR has been summoned in this case. He had appeared before the ACB in January for interrogation. On January 6, KTR and his legal team visited the ACB office, but were reportedly not allowed entry. He returned on January 8, when he was questioned for over seven hours. He was asked to appear again on January 9, but had sought more time.

Arvind Kumar and BLN Reddy were also interrogated by ACB officials during the same period. However, three months have passed since the last round of questioning, prompting the ACB to resume its probe.

More Interrogation Expected in Coming Days

The ACB maintains that it has gathered significant information in the case and requires further clarification from KTR, which led to the fresh summons. Sources say that based on the upcoming round of questioning, additional action may be considered.

With the political landscape heating up ahead of local elections and the BRS attempting to regain ground, the revival of this high-profile probe is likely to spark fresh debate in Telangana’s political circles.