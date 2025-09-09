Telangana

ACB Raids Narsingi Municipal Office: Town Planning Officer Nabbed Red-Handed

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the Narsingi Municipal Office and arrested Town Planning Officer Maniharika red-handed.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf9 September 2025 - 16:03
ACB Raids Narsingi Municipal Office: Town Planning Officer Nabbed Red-Handed
ACB Raids Narsingi Municipal Office: Town Planning Officer Nabbed Red-Handed

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the Narsingi Municipal Office and arrested Town Planning Officer Maniharika red-handed. According to reports, she had demanded a bribe of ₹10 lakh from Vinod, a resident of Munchirevula, for clearing the LRS (Layout Regularisation Scheme) of his plot.

Sources said that Maniharika accepted ₹4 lakh as the first installment of the bribe today, during which the ACB team took swift action and arrested her.

Also Read: Wadi Saleheen Residents Suffer Amid Garbage Heaps, Stray Dogs, Demand Urgent Action

The operation was carried out under the supervision of ACB DCP Sridhar, and searches are still underway at the Narsingi Municipal Office. Officials have also begun an investigation to gather further evidence.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf9 September 2025 - 16:03
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button