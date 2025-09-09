ACB Raids Narsingi Municipal Office: Town Planning Officer Nabbed Red-Handed

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the Narsingi Municipal Office and arrested Town Planning Officer Maniharika red-handed. According to reports, she had demanded a bribe of ₹10 lakh from Vinod, a resident of Munchirevula, for clearing the LRS (Layout Regularisation Scheme) of his plot.

Sources said that Maniharika accepted ₹4 lakh as the first installment of the bribe today, during which the ACB team took swift action and arrested her.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of ACB DCP Sridhar, and searches are still underway at the Narsingi Municipal Office. Officials have also begun an investigation to gather further evidence.