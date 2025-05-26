Telangana: ACB Serves Fresh Notice to KTR in Formula E Race Case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has served a fresh notice to BRS Working President and former Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) in connection with alleged financial irregularities during the organization of the Hyderabad Formula E race. He has been directed to appear for an enquiry on May 28.

KTR Responds: “Will Cooperate Despite Political Harassment”

Confirming receipt of the notice, KTR assured full cooperation with the authorities. He described the case as “pure political harassment” and stated, “As a law-abiding citizen, I will definitely cooperate with the agencies.”

Travel Commitments Postpone KTR’s Appearance

KTR informed the ACB of his prior travel schedule to the UK and USA for various events. He stated in writing that he would appear before the agency upon his return to India.

“Revanth Reddy’s Vendetta Campaign,” Alleges KTR

Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, KTR claimed the notice was part of a broader political vendetta. “I should appreciate Revanth Reddy for his thirst for political vendetta and the way he swings in any direction without any scruples to achieve the same,” KTR remarked.

KTR Questions Silence on ED Charges Against Revanth

KTR pointed to the Enforcement Directorate’s recent charge sheet in the National Herald case, in which Revanth Reddy was allegedly named. “48 hours ago, his name figures out in the ED charge sheet… 24 hours later, he’s seen schmoozing with BJP top brass including PM Modi,” KTR said, questioning the BJP’s silence over the issue.

Political Tensions Rise Ahead of KTR’s Scheduled Appearance

With KTR expected to appear after returning from his trip, the Formula E case is poised to intensify political friction in Telangana. The BRS has already labelled the case as a targeted attack on its leadership.