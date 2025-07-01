ACB Telangana Registers 126 Cases; Unearths Assets Worth ₹27.6 Crore

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Telangana has released its half-yearly roundup, reporting significant action against corruption in government departments from January to June 2025. The report highlights 126 cases registered and over ₹27 crore worth of disproportionate assets unearthed.

June 2025 Sees 31 Cases Including 15 Trap Operations

In the month of June alone, ACB registered 31 cases and enquiries, including:

15 Trap Cases

2 Disproportionate Assets (DA) Cases

3 Criminal Misconduct Cases

4 Regular Enquiries

7 Surprise Checks

A total of 25 public servants, including two outsourcing employees/private persons, were arrested and sent to judicial custody. Trap cases in June led to the seizure of ₹3,43,500. Disproportionate assets worth ₹13.5 lakh and ₹5.22 crore were unearthed in two separate DA cases. Surprise checks at RTA checkposts and Sub-Registrar offices led to the recovery of unaccounted cash amounting to ₹2,72,030.

Half-Yearly Summary: January–June 2025

Between January and June 2025, ACB Telangana registered a total of 126 cases, which include:

80 Trap Cases

8 Disproportionate Assets Cases

14 Criminal Misconduct Cases

10 Regular Enquiries

11 Surprise Checks

3 Discreet Enquiries

In this period, 125 public servants and private individuals were arrested. A total of ₹24.57 lakh was seized in trap cases, and disproportionate assets worth ₹27.66 crore were uncovered.

Case Disposals and Government Reports

In June 2025, the Bureau finalized 11 cases and submitted final reports to the government. In total, 129 cases were finalized during the first half of the year with reports submitted accordingly.

ACB Urges Public to Report Bribery

The ACB has urged citizens to report any demand for bribes by public servants. Complaints can be made through the toll-free number 1064 or via:

WhatsApp : 9440446106

: 9440446106 Facebook : Telangana ACB

: Telangana ACB X/Twitter: @TelanganaACB

The Bureau assured that the identity of the complainant will be kept confidential.