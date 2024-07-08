Accident | Cop killed after speeding car hits his vehicle in Pune

Pune: A policeman was killed, and another cop injured after a speeding car knocked down their motorbike in Maharashtra’s Pune city, officials said on Monday.

The accident took place late Sunday night near Harris Bridge in Khadki area, they said.

Khadki police station’s beat marshalls PC Shinde and Samadhan Koli were on patrolling duty near the Harris Bridge when a speeding unidentified car hit their vehicle from behind, a senior official said.

“Both of them fell and the car driver fled from the spot in his vehicle. Koli lost his life in the accident while the other policeman was injured and is receiving treatment in a private hospital. We have deployed teams to nab the car driver,” he said.