Accident | Five killed, six injured as MUV collides with tree

Narmadapuram (MP): Five persons in their twenties were killed and six others injured when their multi-utility vehicle (MUV) collided with a tree in the wee hours of Wednesday in Narmadapuram district of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

The accident occurred near Pachlavara village when the victims were returning to Pipariya town in the district after attending a marriage function in Sadia village, he said.

The deceased were identified as Sovit Rajput (20), Aman Malviya (21), Pradumya Agrawal (22), Mayank Chourasia (22) and Shreyansh Jain (23), Pipariya police station’s Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Ganesh Rai said.

The six injured persons were referred to the Narmadapuram district hospital, he said, adding that a case was registered and investigation into the incident was underway.