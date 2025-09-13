Telangana

Accused sentenced to 10 years RI for rape, 5 years for kidnapping in Cyberabad

The case dates back to January 2020, when the accused, M. Sandeep (29), a driver from Lingampally, lured the victim and sexually assaulted her after taking her to a vacant house. Following the complaint lodged by the victim’s brother, police traced the girl and arrested Sandeep.

Photo of Fouzia Farhana Fouzia Farhana13 September 2025 - 14:40
Hyderabad: A special court in Ranga Reddy district has sentenced a man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl and five years for kidnapping.


After a thorough investigation, the Chandanagar police filed a charge sheet under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act.

Delivering the verdict, P Anjaneyulu, Fast Track Special Judge for Trial and Disposal of Rape and POCSO Act Cases, sentenced the accused to 10 years RI with a fine of Rs 5,000 for rape and 5 years RI with a fine of Rs 3,000 for kidnapping. The court also awarded compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the victim.

Photo of Fouzia Farhana

Fouzia Farhana

Fouzia Farhana, with a decade of editorial expertise, specializes in science, education, and health journalism. As an editor at Munsif News 24x7, she drives the English website’s afternoon-to-evening news cycle, delivering insightful, reader-friendly content. Known for award-winning public health campaigns and advocating equitable education, her work sparks informed conversations on critical issues.
