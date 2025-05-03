Acid Attack: ‘If You’re Not Mine, No One Else Can Have You’ — Man Attacks Woman with Acid

Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh: In a horrifying act of violence, a 25-year-old woman named Reema was critically injured in an acid attack in Mau district on her way back from a bank. The assault took place just weeks before her scheduled marriage on May 27, leaving her face, shoulder, neck, and upper body severely burned.

Bride-to-Be Attacked While Preparing for Wedding

Reema was in the midst of wedding preparations and had visited a local bank to withdraw funds for related expenses. While returning home, she was intercepted by two men on a motorcycle. One of the attackers threw acid on her and fled the scene after threatening her.

According to eyewitnesses and police reports, the attacker said:

“If I can’t have you, no one else will.”

Accused Identified as Former Lover Ram Janam Singh Patel

The main accused has been identified as Ram Janam Singh Patel, who was reportedly in a past relationship with Reema. Patel was enraged after learning that Reema was set to marry another man, and allegedly planned the attack to stop the wedding.

Police arrested Patel and his accomplice, who was riding the bike during the attack. The motorcycle used in the crime has also been seized. During interrogation, Patel admitted to his plan and chillingly revealed that he believed the wedding would be called off if she was disfigured — giving him another chance to marry her.

Victim Undergoing Treatment at Global Hospital, Azamgarh

Reema was immediately rushed to Global Hospital in Azamgarh, where she is currently being treated for serious chemical burns. Her condition remains critical, and doctors are closely monitoring her recovery.

Legal Action Underway Against the Accused

Police have filed an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including charges related to attempted murder and acid attack under Section 326A. Authorities have promised swift justice in the case, and the incident has sparked outrage across the region.