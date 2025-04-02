Hyderabad: Activists Demand Allotment of Kancha Gachibowli Lands to HCU

Hyderabad: Environmental activists have urged the State government to transfer the controversial 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli to Hyderabad Central University (HCU) without altering its natural topography.

Protests Over Land Auction Plans

Addressing a press conference in the city, NSS Arunodaya Cultural Federation president Vimalakka, World Environmental Organisation president Bhadra, and PDSU leader Vijay voiced their concerns over the ongoing student protests at HCU. They criticized the State government for its alleged attempts to auction university lands, arguing that such moves would harm the environment and biodiversity of the region.

Vimalakka emphasized that the student protests, which have continued for 15 days, have disrupted the university’s educational ecosystem. She accused the Congress-led State government of targeting lands belonging to universities across Telangana.

Demands for Government Action

The activists demanded that the State government immediately halt the proposed auction of the 400 acres and take steps to preserve HCU’s biodiversity. They also called for an end to police action against protesting students, urging authorities to withdraw cases filed against them and remove the police force from the university campus.

The issue has sparked widespread debate, with environmentalists and students continuing their fight to safeguard university lands from commercial development.