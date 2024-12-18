Actor Allu Arjun’s Father Visits Boy Injured in Stampede, Assures Full Support for Recovery

Hyderabad: Allu Aravind, the father of Telugu actor Allu Arjun, visited an eight-year-old boy, Sritej, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad after being critically injured in a stampede during the premiere of Pushpa 2. Aravind assured the boy’s family that they would receive full support for the child’s recovery.

The tragic incident occurred on December 4 at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, where a massive crowd had gathered to see Allu Arjun at the premiere of Pushpa 2. In the ensuing chaos, the eight-year-old boy’s mother, aged 35, tragically lost her life, while Sritej sustained severe injuries.

Speaking to reporters, Allu Aravind confirmed that the doctors had indicated progress in Sritej’s recovery, although he mentioned that it would be a long process. He also praised the Telangana government for taking responsibility for the boy’s medical treatment.

When questioned about why Allu Arjun had not visited the hospital, Aravind clarified that the actor had initially planned to visit the boy the day after the incident. However, hospital authorities advised against the visit due to ongoing legal proceedings related to the case. “Our legal team strongly advised Allu Arjun not to visit the hospital or meet the boy’s parents due to the pending police case,” Aravind explained. He further stated, “Since he couldn’t go, he felt that I should visit on his behalf.”

Aravind thanked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the police, and the hospital officials for permitting his visit. A medical bulletin released on Wednesday stated that Sritej’s neurological condition remained critical, although he was stable and afebrile. The boy underwent a tracheostomy tube placement procedure, which was uneventful, and his vital parameters were stable.

Allu Arjun's father allu aravind visits Pushpa 2 stampede child 🏥 pic.twitter.com/EzlmjrXEC4 — Cinema Dude (@CinemaDude_) December 18, 2024

Earlier, Allu Arjun had shared his well-wishes for the boy’s recovery on social media, stating that he was eager to meet Sritej and his family. “Due to ongoing legal proceedings, I have been advised not to visit them at this time,” the actor wrote.

The Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand and State Health Secretary Christina Z. Chongthu had visited the hospital on Tuesday and assured the family that the government would cover all medical expenses for the child’s treatment.

Following the stampede, a case was registered by the Hyderabad Police under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management. The case was based on a complaint from the deceased woman’s family.

On December 13, Allu Arjun was arrested but was granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court the following day, and he was released on December 14.

The tragic incident has drawn widespread attention, and the efforts of both the government and the actor’s family to support the victim’s recovery have been well-received by the public.