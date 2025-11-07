Actor Prithviraj’s menacing look as Kumbha in S S Rajamouli’s ‘Globe Trotter’ revealed!

Hyderabad: Ace director S S Rajamouli on Friday revealed the first look of actor Prithviraj in his eagerly awaited magnum opus ‘Globe Trotter’, featuring Telugu star Mahesh Babu in the lead, saying it was creatively very satisfying for him to bring to life, “this sinister, ruthless, powerful antagonist Kumbha.”

Taking to his X timeline to share the first look poster of Prithviraj as Kumbha in the film, director S S Rajamouli wrote, “After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I walked up to him and said you are one of the finest actors I’ve ever known. Bringing life to this sinister, ruthless, powerful antagonist KUMBHA was creatively very satisfying. Thank you Prithvi for slipping into his chair… literally… @PrithviOfficial #GlobeTrotter.”

Prithviraj replied to Rajamouli saying, “It’s been an absolute honour Sir! So looking forward to the rest of this mad mad ride! @ssrajamouli”

Prithviraj appears to play a specially abled person in the film and is seen sitting on a wheel chair that has robotic arms and legs.

Actor Mahesh Babu, who also shared the first look poster of Prithviraj wrote, “Stood on the other side… time to meet you head-on KUMBHA… @PrithviOfficial #GlobeTrotter @ssrajamouli @priyankachopra @mmkeeravaani @SriDurgaArts @SBbySSK”

Priyanka Chopra, for her part, wrote,”We take off with this one… Meet KUMBHA!! @PrithviOfficial”

It may be recalled that director Rajamouli had announced way back in August that they would begin revealing details of the project in November.

Rajamouli in his post in August this year had said,”Dear Cinema Lovers in India and around the world, as well as fans of Mahesh, It has been a while since we began shooting, and we appreciate your eagerness to know about the film.

“However, the story and scope of this film are so vast that I feel mere pictures or press conferences cannot do it justice. We are currently working on something to showcase the essence, depth, and immersive world we are creating. This will be unveiled in November 2025, and we are trying to make ita NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN reveal. Thank you all for your patience.”

Soon after Rajamouli put out this post, Mahesh Babu too put out a post on his X timeline in which he said, “Thank you for all the love… I am eagerly waiting, as you all are, for November 2025 to enjoy the reveal with all of you. #GlobeTrotter”

As promised then, the makers have now begun to reveal details. The film has consistently been in the news in recent times for a number of reasons.

One of them is that actor Mahesh Babu will be seen performing all the stunts in the film himself without opting for a body double. The grapevine has it that the actor will not be opting for a body double while performing stunts in this film.

Secondly, 95 per cent of all the African scenes that will be seen in the film have been shot in Kenya. This was disclosed by Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign & Diaspora Affairs Musalia W Mudavadi.

Thirdly, S S Rajamouli has chosen to work with a different cinematographer for this film instead of his favourite cinematographer K K Senthil Kumar.

A considerable portion of SSMB29, which is being made on a lavish budget, was shot at Odisha. The film, apart from Mahesh Babu, features Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran among others. The film, an action adventure with some amount of history and mythology, is expected to be released in 2027.