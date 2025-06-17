Hyderabad Horror: Actress Ramya Sri, Brother Attacked with Knives in Broad Daylight over Land Dispute

Hyderabad: A shocking incident of violence unfolded in broad daylight near the Gachibowli Police Station, where goons armed with knives and cricket bats allegedly attacked plot owners, including actress Ramya Sri and her brother, during a land marking operation in the FCI Colony Layout.

HYDRA Officials Conducting Road Marking in Presence of Plot Owners

Officials from HYDRA (Hyderabad Development Authority) were carrying out road marking operations in the FCI Colony Layout, under the supervision of plot owners. The marking work was part of the layout regularization process initiated by civic authorities.

Attack During Video Recording of Land Marking

As some plot owners began recording the marking process on video, a group of men allegedly linked to Sandhya Convention owner Sridhar Rao launched a violent attack. According to eyewitnesses, the attackers used knives and cricket bats to threaten and assault the individuals present.

Actress Ramya Sri, Brother Injured in the Assault

Victims of the attack included Tollywood actress Ramya Sri and her brother Prashanth, who reportedly suffered injuries during the assault. The duo later approached the Gachibowli Police Station—located just across the street from the crime scene—to lodge a formal complaint.

“They Tried to Kill Us,” Says Ramya Sri

Speaking to the media, Ramya Sri expressed outrage and fear, stating that the attackers attempted to murder her and her brother. “This happened in broad daylight, right in front of a police station. If we are not safe here, where are we safe?” she asked.

Plea for Police Action Against Sandhya Convention’s Sridhar Rao

Ramya Sri also made a public appeal to the police to take immediate action against Sridhar Rao, alleging that his repeated encroachments and violent intimidation tactics have created a climate of fear among legitimate landowners in the area.

Police Begin Investigation

The Gachibowli Police have registered a complaint and initiated an investigation into the incident. Further action is expected following the identification and arrest of the accused involved in the attempted assault and land encroachment.

The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety of property owners and the increasing brazenness of land grabbers in Hyderabad’s prime localities.