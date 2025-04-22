Adani Data Networks to Transfer 400 MHz Spectrum to Bharti Airtel

Ahmedabad: Adani Data Networks Limited (ADNL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), has signed definitive agreements with Bharti Airtel Limited and its subsidiary Bharti Hexacom Limited. The agreement involves transferring the rights to use 400 MHz of spectrum in the 26 GHz band.

Spectrum Allocation Across Six Telecom Circles

The 400 MHz spectrum is spread across six telecom circles:

Gujarat: 100 MHz

Mumbai: 100 MHz

Andhra Pradesh: 50 MHz

Rajasthan: 50 MHz

Karnataka: 50 MHz

Tamil Nadu: 50 MHz

Subject to Statutory Approvals

According to the company’s filing with the stock exchange, the transaction is subject to customary statutory approvals and conditions outlined under the Spectrum Trading Guidelines.

Strategic Realignment of Digital Connectivity Assets

This move is part of ADNL’s ongoing strategic realignment of its digital connectivity assets. The spectrum was originally acquired by the Adani Group during the 5G auctions, with a focus on building private networks and boosting enterprise connectivity.

Boost for Airtel’s 5G Rollout

Once approved, the transaction will support Bharti Airtel’s efforts to strengthen its 5G rollout, particularly in high-demand telecom circles. This acquisition is expected to significantly enhance Airtel’s capabilities in delivering high-speed services.

Airtel’s Expanding 5G Network

As of December, Bharti Airtel had around 120 million 5G users, out of a total subscriber base of 414 million. The new spectrum rights are expected to help the company further expand its 5G user base and network infrastructure.