Adani Green Commissions 212.5 MW Solar Power Project in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has successfully commissioned a 212.5 megawatt (MW) solar power project in Khavda, Gujarat. The project was developed through its wholly owned stepdown subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Fifty-Seven Limited.

The company made this announcement in its exchange filing, stating, “Adani Renewable Energy Fifty-Seven Limited, a wholly owned stepdown subsidiary of the Company, has commissioned a solar power project of 212.50 MW at Khavda, Gujarat.”

Increased Renewable Energy Capacity

With the commissioning of this project, Adani Green’s total operational renewable energy capacity has now reached 13,700.3 MW. This milestone follows the company’s achievement last month, when it became the first renewable energy firm in India to surpass 12,000 MW of operational capacity.

World’s Largest Renewable Energy Plant in Development

Adani Green is also working on the world’s largest renewable energy plant, located in Khavda, Gujarat. The planned capacity for this plant is a massive 30,000 MW. The project will span across 538 square kilometers, almost the size of Mumbai, and five times the size of Paris. Once completed, it will be the largest power plant globally, surpassing all energy sources.

New Solar Power Agreement in Rajasthan

Earlier in the day, Adani Green also announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Holding Twelve Limited, received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL). The company will supply 400 MW of solar power from grid-connected projects in Rajasthan at a tariff of Rs 2.57 per unit for 25 years.

In its regulatory filing, the company stated, “Adani Renewable Energy Holding Twelve Limited (AREH12L), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) for the supply of 400 MW solar power from grid-connected solar PV power projects to be developed in the state of Rajasthan at a tariff of Rs 2.57/kWh for 25 years.”

Strengthening Leadership in Renewable Energy

Adani Green confirmed that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in UPPCL. This achievement further strengthens the company’s leadership position in the renewable energy sector, contributing to India’s growing solar power capacity.