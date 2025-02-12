Adani Group Commits Rs 2,000 Crore to Launch India’s Largest Skill Development Initiative

Ahmedabad: The Adani Group has made a significant commitment to India’s skill development landscape by pledging over Rs 2,000 crore for the establishment of the world’s largest “Skill and Employ” initiative. This partnership with ITE Education Services (ITEES) of Singapore is aimed at building a skilled talent pipeline to meet the demands of various industries, including green energy, manufacturing, hi-tech, project excellence, and industrial design.

As part of this initiative, the Adani family will donate more than Rs 2,000 crore to create internationally benchmarked schools of excellence. This funding is part of the Adani Group’s broader Rs 10,000 crore social donation announced earlier this year, which also includes a Rs 6,000 crore investment in the construction of Adani Health Cities in partnership with the Mayo Clinic.

Adani Group Launches India’s Largest Finishing School in Gujarat

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, revealed the plans for the world’s largest finishing school in Mundra, Gujarat, set to become a cornerstone of India’s workforce development. “Delighted to announce one of India’s largest Skill and Employ initiatives! In partnership with Singapore’s ITEES, the global leader in technical training, we are launching the world’s largest finishing school in Mundra,” Adani shared on social media.

The state-of-the-art Adani Global Skills Academy will combine AI-driven immersive learning with cutting-edge innovation centers, offering training to over 25,000 students annually. This initiative is designed to fuel India’s ‘Make in India’ movement by preparing graduates and diploma holders from ITIs and Polytechnics for careers across industries.

Targeting Industry-Ready Talent for a Growing Economy

The Adani Global Skills Academy will select students with technical and vocational education backgrounds in India, aligning them with industry-specific role aspirations. Once students are certified in their chosen field, they will have the opportunity to secure employment within the Adani Group and the wider industry, ensuring they are “first-day, first-hour” industry-ready and equipped with global-standard skills.

Robin Bhowmik, CEO of Adani Skills and Education, emphasized that this collaboration with ITEES is integral to building high-level technical talent. “This partnership aligns with our commitment to the Make-in-India focus and helps strengthen our portfolio by producing highly qualified professionals to support a wide range of industries,” he said.

ITEES Singapore to Act as Knowledge Partner

As part of this partnership, ITEES will serve as a knowledge partner, bringing in expertise to create a continuous pipeline of technically qualified, industry-ready talent. ITEES CEO, Suresh Natarajan, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, “Through this partnership, we aim to enhance skill development and create lasting impact by transforming education and lives.”

Adani Group’s Commitment to a Viksit Bharat

The Adani Group’s pledge to this large-scale skill development initiative is a significant step toward building a robust, future-ready workforce. The collaboration with ITEES will ensure that students receive world-class technical training, making them highly employable and ready to contribute to India’s growing economy.

This initiative is in line with the Adani Group’s larger vision of contributing to India’s long-term development goals and achieving a Viksit Bharat (developed India).