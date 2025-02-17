Adani Group Pledges Rs 2,000 Crore to Build World-Class Schools Across India

Ahmedabad: Gautam Adani, the Chairperson of the Adani Group, has announced an ambitious plan to establish world-class Schools of Excellence across India, aiming to make quality education affordable and accessible for all.

The Adani family has pledged an initial donation of Rs 2,000 crore to kickstart this initiative.

Adani Foundation Partners with GEMS Education for Schools of Excellence

The initiative is a result of the partnership between the Adani Foundation and GEMS Education, a global leader in K-12 education known for its award-winning schools. Gautam Adani shared on social media that the first Adani GEMS School of Excellence will open in Lucknow for the academic year 2025-26.

Making Quality Education Accessible to All

Gautam Adani emphasized that the new schools will prioritize affordability, particularly for underprivileged children. As part of the initiative, 30 percent of the seats in the CBSE curriculum will be reserved for deserving students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“The first school opens in Lucknow in 2025-26, with 20 schools planned in 3 years. Together, we will help shape the future – one student at a time,” Adani stated. He also expressed his belief that “service is meditation, service is prayer, and service is God.”

Part of Rs 10,000 Crore Social Donation

This initiative is part of a broader Rs 10,000 crore social donation recently announced by the Adani Group. The company has also committed Rs 6,000 crore to establish Adani Health Cities in collaboration with the US-based Mayo Clinic and Rs 2,000 crore for building a skilled talent pipeline in partnership with ITE Education Services of Singapore.

Plans for 20 Schools Across India in the Next Three Years

Over the next three years, the Adani Group and GEMS Education plan to open at least 20 K-12 schools in India, focusing on major metropolitan cities initially, followed by expansions into Tier II to Tier IV cities. These schools will combine a global curriculum with the best practices of Indian study boards.

Adani Group’s Commitment to Affordable Education

Gautam Adani reiterated the Group’s commitment to providing world-class education to a wider range of students. “By adopting global best practices and innovative digital learning, we aim to equip the next generation of change-makers to become socially responsible leaders in India,” he added.

GEMS Education’s Vision for Expanding Reach in India

Sunny Varkey, Founder and Chairman of GEMS Education, shared his excitement about the partnership, stating that their vision has always been to make quality education accessible to every learner, irrespective of their socio-economic background. He believes that this collaboration with the Adani Foundation will allow GEMS to expand its reach and impact, bringing global educational expertise to diverse regions of India.

The Adani-GEMS Schools will incorporate both a global curriculum and the best of Indian study boards, ensuring a comprehensive education for students.