Adani Group’s Rs 50,000 Crore Bet on Assam’s Future – A Game Changer for the State!

Guwahati: Assam is on a transformative path, and we are proud to be a part of this journey, said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, during the ‘Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025’ held in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Adani Group to Invest Rs 50,000 Crore in Assam

Gautam Adani praised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the state’s ongoing initiatives, describing the vision for infrastructure as equally inspiring. He emphasized the significance of the state’s transformative projects, such as semiconductor manufacturing and the strategic development across the Brahmaputra River, calling them lifelines of progress.

Adani also made a major announcement, revealing the Adani Group’s commitment to invest Rs 50,000 crore in Assam. The investments will span multiple sectors, including airports, aerocities, city gas distribution, transmission, cement, and road projects.

Assam’s Growth Under PM Modi’s Leadership

Adani attributed Assam’s transformation to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that just as the Brahmaputra reshapes Assam’s landscape, Modi’s vision has reshaped the state’s future. The Adani Group’s investments are in line with Assam’s growing role in India’s ‘Act East Policy,’ enhancing connectivity and trade with Southeast Asia.

Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit Focuses on Economic Potential

The Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, attended by global investors, policymakers, and industry leaders, aims to unlock Assam’s economic potential. The summit focuses on attracting strategic investments in infrastructure, energy, and technology.

PM Modi Unveils Design for Guwahati’s New Airport Terminal

During the summit, Prime Minister Modi unveiled the ‘Bamboo Orchids’ design of the New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB) at Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport. Inspired by Assam’s natural beauty, the design symbolizes biodiversity, strength, and sustainability. Currently under construction, the terminal will have a capacity of 13.1 million passengers per year and is expected to be operational by the last quarter of 2025.