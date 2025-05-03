Add This to Milk Before Bed for Stronger Bones and Constipation Relief

New Delhi: Drinking warm milk mixed with desi ghee (clarified butter) before bedtime may offer a range of health benefits, from strengthening bones to relieving constipation. Ayurveda and modern nutrition both highlight the powerful combination of these two traditional ingredients.

A Natural Remedy for Constipation

People suffering from chronic constipation may find relief by consuming desi ghee with milk at night. Both ghee and milk contain natural digestive enzymes that help promote gut health and ease bowel movements.

Ghee Contains Butyric Acid

Desi ghee is rich in butyric acid, a short-chain fatty acid known to support digestion and reduce inflammation in the intestines. When taken with milk, it forms a natural remedy to cleanse the colon and regulate the digestive system.

Improves Sleep Quality

Regular consumption of milk with ghee for 15 days is believed to promote better sleep. Milk contains tryptophan, an amino acid that helps in the production of serotonin and melatonin—key hormones for sleep. Ghee adds omega-3 fatty acids, which further relax the nervous system and promote calmness.

Strengthens Bones and Boosts Immunity

Milk is an excellent source of calcium, while desi ghee provides vitamin D, which is essential for calcium absorption. Together, they form a powerful duo to strengthen bones, improve bone density, and support overall physical strength.

How to Consume Ghee with Milk

Warm a glass of milk (preferably cow’s milk).

Add 1 teaspoon of pure desi ghee .

. Stir well and drink before going to bed.

This simple, natural drink may serve as an Ayurvedic tonic for your digestion, bones, immunity, and sleep.