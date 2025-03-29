Aditi Rao Hydari on Deciding to Marry Siddharth: “Didn’t Even Take a Second”

Mumbai: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari recently shared that she didn’t even take a second to decide on marrying her actor-husband Siddharth.

A Spontaneous Decision

Aditi featured in her friend Farah Khan’s vlog, where the duo cooked Aditi’s favorite Hyderabadi dish, Khageena. During the chat, Farah asked Aditi about the moment she realized she wanted to marry Siddharth.

Aditi responded, “Oh my god, it did not even take a second… He’s a very entertaining human being and a very good human being… There is nothing artificial in him… What you see is what you get, and he’s so loving.”

The Bond That Brought Them Closer

She added, “The best part about him — me, my family, and Siddu — if he knows that someone is really close to me and part of my life, he will just bring everybody together. That’s how I have grown up, and I really love that.”

Aditi also mentioned, “I don’t feel the need to lie to him because woh sach mein acha gaata hai, dance karta hai, actor hai (He really sings well, dances well, and is a good actor).”

Career Milestones and Wedding Planning

Farah spoke about how Aditi felt she had “arrived” after her work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

To which Aditi replied, “Nothing. Not even in sabzi mandi, forget Heeramandi. Because after Heeramandi, the way everybody went on and on about how it was loved, I thought it was going to be a ‘bouchaar’ of interesting stuff. But then I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ It was really a drought.”

Farah quipped, “Tabhi tune shaadi karli.” (That’s when you got married.)

Aditi explained, “Actually… We had to space it out so that we could get back to work, get married, and then return to work.”

A Fun Wedding Experience

Farah revealed that Aditi’s wedding was filled with fun, describing it as “two nights of fun.”

Aditi added, “I made it one night. I had to go for the ‘Sikandar’ ‘Zohra Jabeen’ shoot.”