Aditya Om’s Sant Tukaram Set for Worldwide Theatrical Release on July 18
Renowned filmmaker Aditya Om is all set to honor the legendary 17th-century Marathi saint-poet Tukaram with his upcoming film Sant Tukaram, which is scheduled to release globally in cinemas on July 18, 2025.
Mumbai: Renowned filmmaker Aditya Om is all set to honor the legendary 17th-century Marathi saint-poet Tukaram with his upcoming film Sant Tukaram, which is scheduled to release globally in cinemas on July 18, 2025.
Table of Contents
A Grand Tribute to a Spiritual Icon
Crafted on an ambitious scale, Sant Tukaram is both written and directed by Aditya Om. The film promises to capture the spiritual and emotional depth of Tukaram’s life—from personal grief to becoming a voice for the voiceless through his soul-stirring Abhanga poetry.
Also Read: Ali Khamenei: Iran’s Supreme Leader Makes Sensational Move After Trump’s Warning
Subodh Bhave to Portray the Saint
Celebrated Marathi actor Subodh Bhave leads the film in the titular role, portraying the transformative journey of the saint from a grieving husband to a revered spiritual leader.
Stellar Supporting Cast
Joining Bhave is a strong ensemble cast including:
- Shiva Suryavanshi
- Sheena Chohan
- Sanjay Mishra
- Arun Govil
- Shishir Sharma
- Hemant Pandey
- Ganesh Yadav
- Lalit Tiwari
- Mukesh Bhatt
- Gauri Shankar
- Twinkle Kapoor
- Rupali Jadhav
- DJ Akbar Sami
Mukesh Khanna as Narrator
Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna lends his voice as the narrator, guiding viewers through Tukaram’s spiritual journey with deep philosophical insights.
Backed by Notable Production Houses
Sant Tukaram is produced by B. Gautham’s Curzon Films in association with Purushottam Studios.
Soulful Music Rooted in Abhanga Tradition
The soundtrack, composed by Nikhil Kamath, Ravi Tripathi, and the duo Veeral & Laavan, blends classical and folk music inspired by the traditional Abhanga form, staying true to the cultural essence of Tukaram’s legacy.
Sheena Chohan Makes Hindi Debut
Actress Sheena Chohan, who plays Avali Jijabai, marks her Hindi film debut with Sant Tukaram. Her co-star Subodh Bhave praised her commitment and sincerity, saying,
“This is the first time I’m working with Sheena, but despite that, I found her a very sincere-to-the-core actor on set. She knows her work and understands how important it is to be focused and sincere.”