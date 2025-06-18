Aditya Om’s Sant Tukaram Set for Worldwide Theatrical Release on July 18

Mumbai: Renowned filmmaker Aditya Om is all set to honor the legendary 17th-century Marathi saint-poet Tukaram with his upcoming film Sant Tukaram, which is scheduled to release globally in cinemas on July 18, 2025.

A Grand Tribute to a Spiritual Icon

Crafted on an ambitious scale, Sant Tukaram is both written and directed by Aditya Om. The film promises to capture the spiritual and emotional depth of Tukaram’s life—from personal grief to becoming a voice for the voiceless through his soul-stirring Abhanga poetry.

Subodh Bhave to Portray the Saint

Celebrated Marathi actor Subodh Bhave leads the film in the titular role, portraying the transformative journey of the saint from a grieving husband to a revered spiritual leader.

Stellar Supporting Cast

Joining Bhave is a strong ensemble cast including:

Shiva Suryavanshi

Sheena Chohan

Sanjay Mishra

Arun Govil

Shishir Sharma

Hemant Pandey

Ganesh Yadav

Lalit Tiwari

Mukesh Bhatt

Gauri Shankar

Twinkle Kapoor

Rupali Jadhav

DJ Akbar Sami

Mukesh Khanna as Narrator

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna lends his voice as the narrator, guiding viewers through Tukaram’s spiritual journey with deep philosophical insights.

Backed by Notable Production Houses

Sant Tukaram is produced by B. Gautham’s Curzon Films in association with Purushottam Studios.

Soulful Music Rooted in Abhanga Tradition

The soundtrack, composed by Nikhil Kamath, Ravi Tripathi, and the duo Veeral & Laavan, blends classical and folk music inspired by the traditional Abhanga form, staying true to the cultural essence of Tukaram’s legacy.

Sheena Chohan Makes Hindi Debut

Actress Sheena Chohan, who plays Avali Jijabai, marks her Hindi film debut with Sant Tukaram. Her co-star Subodh Bhave praised her commitment and sincerity, saying,