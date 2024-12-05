Aditya Pancholi pledges to donate his body to medical science after his death

Mumbai: Actor Aditya Pancholi has made a noble decision to donate his body to medical science after his death.

Pancholi recently expressed his desire to contribute to the advancement of healthcare and medical research, promising his body for educational purposes. By deciding to donate his body, Aditya hopes to support medical research and education, potentially saving lives and fostering future advancements in healthcare.

Speaking about the same, the actor said, “As actors, we often portray heroes on screen, but true heroism lies in giving back to society in meaningful ways. By donating my body, I hope to inspire others to consider this act of giving, which can make a real difference to humanity. It’s a small step to ensure that even in death, I can continue to contribute to the world.”

Dr. Lion Raju Manwani called Aditya’s decision to donate his body “an act of immense courage and compassion.”

“It reflects his larger-than-life personality and his deep commitment to humanity. Such gestures inspire countless others to think about how they, too, can make a difference. I salute him for this heroic step,” he shared.

Aditya Pancholi will be announcing his decision to donate his body to medical science at the Lion Gold Awards on December 13.

Meanwhile, Pancholi has been making headlines since his wife, Zarina Wahab, publicly spoke about their strong bond and how they continue to support each other through both personal and professional challenges.

Zarina also addressed abuse allegations made by Aditya’s ex-girlfriends, Pooja Bedi and Kangana Ranaut.

She strongly defended her husband, stating that he has never been an abusive husband.

Wahab told Lehren Retro, “He has never been an abusive husband. He is such a sweetheart. Ulta mai maar du use. But he is very sweet. His girlfriends accused him of these things because they didn’t get what they wanted.”