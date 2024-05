Admissions in MA Urdu at MANUU

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is offering Post Graduate course in Urdu (MA Urdu) at Hyderabad campus since 2004 onwards. For new academic year 2024-25 admissions are open.

According to Prof. Shamshul Hoda, Head, Department of Urdu, any graduate in UG with Urdu language or medium is eligible for the course.

In MANUU Hyderabad campus 50 seats are available while Lucknow & Budgam (Srinagar) campuses have 30 seats each.

Interested candidates can apply online on university website www.manuu.edu.in. For more details contact 9494440782.