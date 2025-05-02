AESL Launches Telugu YouTube Channel for NEET & JEE Aspirants in Telangana and Andhra

Hyderabad: Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), a national leader in test preparatory services, has expanded its reach in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by launching a dedicated YouTube channel in Telugu for students from Grades 8 to 12. The new platform aims to provide value-added support, especially for those preparing for the NEET and JEE examinations.

The exclusive Telugu YouTube channel will offer students access to high-quality educational content in their regional language, helping them better understand complex concepts. By providing video lessons in Telugu, students can revise critical topics in subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Zoology, and Botany at their own pace. This platform is designed specifically to assist NEET and JEE aspirants in strengthening their preparation, irrespective of their location or medium of instruction.

Mr. Dheeraj Kumar Misra, Chief Academic and Business Head of AESL, shared his thoughts on the initiative:

“We recognize that language should never be a barrier to learning. With the launch of our Telugu YouTube channel, we are proud to offer students from Telangana and Andhra an accessible and effective platform to enhance their understanding of core subjects. This new resource is aimed at helping students build confidence as they prepare for some of the toughest national exams, by providing them the flexibility to learn and revise in their own language.”

He added, “Our Telugu YouTube channel delivers top-notch, subject-specific lessons for NEET and JEE, helping Grades 8-12 students master complex subjects like Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics with ease.”

The platform features a combination of educational videos and exam-specific strategies, making it a valuable tool for students. Additionally, the channel includes inspiring topper podcasts and motivational sessions to boost the morale of the aspirants. With free and easily navigable content, the channel ensures that even students without access to traditional coaching methods can benefit from AESL’s expertise.

