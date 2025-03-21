AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup: India Gears Up for Crucial Clash Against Kuwait

Pattaya: India Aims for Redemption in Second Match

The India beach soccer national team is set to take on Kuwait in their second match of the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup 2025 at the Jomtien Beach Arena, Pattaya, on Saturday.

After an 18-year absence from the tournament, India kicked off their campaign with a 0-3 loss to hosts Thailand. Meanwhile, Lebanon edged past Kuwait 5-4 in the other Group A match. The top two teams from the group will progress to the quarter-finals, making this match a crucial one for India.

Also Read: Multan Sultans Use Rohit Sharma’s Voice for PSL Trophy Reveal – Fans Outraged Over Viral Video

Coach Faizal Emphasizes Reducing Errors

India’s head coach, Mohd Faizal Bin Sood, stressed the importance of minimizing mistakes and capitalizing on scoring opportunities to improve their performance.

“We need to focus on minimizing our mistakes and creating more chances at the same time. We have a good set of players at our disposal, and if we execute our plans properly, we can achieve good results,” Faizal told AIFF’s official website.

Currently at the bottom of Group A, India needs a positive result against Kuwait to keep their hopes alive.

India Prepares for Kuwait’s Physical Challenge

Faizal acknowledged that Kuwait is a physically strong team but expressed confidence in India’s ability to counter their strength with speed and smart gameplay.

“Kuwait are, of course, a very physical side with strong players. It won’t be easy, but we have our plans. We have players who can nullify Kuwait’s physical advantage with speed. We must be quicker, we must play smarter.”

Captain Rohith Yesudas Encourages Team to Bounce Back

India’s captain, Rohith Yesudas, has been motivating the squad to move past the Thailand defeat and focus on making a strong comeback.

“We gave our best against Thailand, but a few mistakes cost us the game. It was definitely a learning experience,” said Yesudas.

“Whatever happened in the last game is behind us now. We can only focus on the match ahead and come back stronger.”

A Must-Win Encounter for India

With Kuwait also looking for a win after their loss to Lebanon, this game will be a high-stakes battle for both teams. A victory for India could boost their chances of advancing to the quarter-finals and keeping their campaign alive.