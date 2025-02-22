AFC U20 Asian Cup: Yuhaybi’s strike leads Saudi Arabia to 1-0 win over China in quarters

Shenzhen, China: Amar Al Yuhaybi’s dramatic strike in injury time secured Saudi Arabia a 1-0 win over China in the quarterfinals of the AFC U20 Asian Cup 2025 on Saturday at the Shenzhen Youth Football Training Base Centre Stadium.

Saudi Arabia Secures FIFA U-20 World Cup Spot

With this victory, Saudi Arabia has sealed its spot in the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 and will now prepare for their semi-final clash against either the 12-time champions Korea Republic or the defending champions Uzbekistan, both set to play their quarter-final match on the same day.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Dines with Director Vijay in His New House

China’s Missed Chances Prove Costly

China was left to regret several missed opportunities, including a penalty, as their journey in the competition ended in disappointment. Despite a spirited performance, the hosts could not find the back of the net, leaving them to rue their missed chances.

Early Attempts and Near Misses

The match began cautiously, with both sides testing each other. Saudi Arabia’s first attempt came in the 8th minute when Saad Haqawi’s curling free-kick narrowly missed the left post.

China responded in the 16th minute when Kuai Jiwen had a golden opportunity but misfired after receiving a cross from Wang Yudong.

The hosts threatened again in the 30th minute with a well-placed through ball from Kuai to Wang, but despite evading a defender and goalkeeper Hamed Yousef, Wang’s shot from an acute angle failed to hit the target.

Saudi Arabia’s Close Calls and China’s Missed Penalty

Saudi Arabia had the better chances towards the end of the first half, with Saud Harun heading a ball from close range straight into the arms of China’s goalkeeper, Liu Qiwei.

In the second half, China came out aggressively and was awarded a penalty in the 58th minute after Nawaf Al Ghulaimish fouled Wang inside the box. However, goalkeeper Hamed Yousef produced a stunning full-stretch save to deny Liu Chengyu’s penalty.

Late Drama and Yuhaybi’s Brilliant Strike

As the match neared extra time, Saudi Arabia struck the decisive blow. In the third minute of added time, Yuhaybi volleyed the ball over Liu’s outstretched arms, sending the ball into the back of the net and securing a dramatic victory for Saudi Arabia.

Looking Ahead

Saudi Arabia will now look ahead to their semi-final match on Wednesday, while China’s campaign ends in heartbreak despite a valiant effort.