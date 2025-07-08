Affordable Jio Phones Now Delivered in 10 Minutes Through Instamart

India: In a first-of-its-kind move, quick commerce platform Swiggy Instamart has partnered with telecom giant Reliance Jio to offer Jio Bharat V4 and JioPhone Prima 2 for instant doorstep delivery across 95 cities in India. This unique collaboration brings mobile phones to consumers within minutes, setting a new benchmark in accessibility and convenience.

Jio Bharat V4 and JioPhone Prima 2 Now Available on Instamart

As part of the launch, customers can now order two of Jio’s popular mobile models:

Jio Bharat V4 – Priced at ₹799

– Priced at ₹799 JioPhone Prima 2 – Priced at ₹2,799

These 4G feature phones are now available across metros, Tier 2, Tier 3, and Tier 4 cities, offering affordable digital connectivity with the speed of quick commerce.

Leaders Speak on the Game-Changing Partnership

Hari Kumar G, Chief Business Officer, Instamart, said:

“Our partnership with Jio marks a significant step in making essential technology, like phones, more accessible than ever. We’re bringing affordable connectivity to millions, within minutes.”

Sunil Dutt, President, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, added:

“This partnership is another milestone in our mission to empower every Indian. By enabling instant delivery, we’re bringing the digital revolution directly to people’s doorsteps.”

What’s Inside the Jio Phones?

Jio Bharat V4 (₹799)

Affordable 4G feature phone

Supports UPI payments via JioPay

Watch over 455 live TV channels on JioTV and live sports on JioHotstar

on JioTV and live sports on JioHotstar 1000 mAh battery, digital camera, expandable storage

₹123/month plan with unlimited voice calls + 14 GB data

JioPhone Prima 2 (₹2,799)

4G smart feature phone powered by Snapdragon processor

512MB RAM, dual cameras, 2000 mAh battery

Access to YouTube, Facebook, Google Assistant, JioTV, JioHotstar

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth support and 23 Indian language options

About Swiggy Instamart

Launched in August 2020, Instamart has emerged as India’s leading quick commerce platform, operating in over 125 cities. From groceries to personal care, it delivers essentials in just 10 minutes, powered by Swiggy’s tech infrastructure.