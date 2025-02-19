Afghan Embassy Warns of Imminent Expulsion of Refugees from Pakistan

Islamabad: The Afghan embassy in Islamabad has issued a strong warning regarding Pakistan’s intention to expel Afghan refugees from the country. According to the embassy, the expulsion process is imminent, with Afghan nationals in the capital city of Islamabad and nearby Rawalpindi being subjected to arrests, searches, and pressure from the police to leave these twin cities and relocate to other areas within Pakistan.

The embassy has expressed concern over the lack of formal communication regarding these actions, stating that the detentions and relocations have taken place without any official announcement or formal correspondence with the Afghan mission in Islamabad.

There are approximately 1.45 million Afghan nationals registered as refugees with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Pakistan, in addition to hundreds of thousands of undocumented Afghan nationals residing in the country. The ongoing crackdown on Afghan refugees comes amid growing tensions surrounding the status of Afghan nationals in Pakistan.

The Afghan embassy’s statement highlights the serious implications for the refugee community, which could face further hardships if forced to leave their homes and return to Afghanistan or face uncertain conditions elsewhere in Pakistan.

As the situation develops, the embassy has called for clarification and proper communication from the Pakistani government regarding the future of Afghan refugees in the country.