Afghan forces target Pakistan in retaliation for deadly airstrikes that killed dozens

Afghanistan's Defence Ministry said Saturday that its forces hit several points inside Pakistan in retaliation for deadly airstrikes last week.

Safiya Begum28 December 2024 - 18:01
Kabul: Afghanistan’s Defence Ministry said Saturday that its forces hit several points inside Pakistan in retaliation for deadly airstrikes last week.

Pakistan last Tuesday launched an operation to destroy a training facility and kill insurgents in Afghanistan’s eastern Paktika province. The strikes killed dozens of people, mostly women and children.

Comments from the Taliban Defence Ministry on Saturday, posted on X, said its forces targeted Pakistani points that “served as centres and hideouts for malicious elements and their supporters who organised and coordinated attacks in Afghanistan.”

The ministry did not say if there were any casualties or how the strikes were carried out.

Pakistani officials have accused the Taliban of not doing enough to combat cross-border militant activity, a charge the Taliban government denies, saying it does not allow anyone to carry out attacks against any country from its soil.

No one from Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry was immediately available for comment about Saturday’s retaliation.

