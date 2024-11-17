Afghan govt approves 27 projects worth USD 73 mln

Kabul: The Afghan caretaker government’s national procurement commission has approved 27 projects worth 5 billion afghani (about 73 million U.S. dollars), according to the office of the acting deputy prime minister for economic affairs.

The projects included a water dam, residential apartments, roads and electrical equipment in the national capital Kabul and several provinces of the country.

Also Read: Group-3 Exams Begin Peacefully: Top Officials Ensure Flawless Execution

The projects could provide job opportunities to hundreds of thousands of people.

The government plans to launch more development and infrastructure projects on its domestic budget across the war-ravaged country to tackle economic challenges and create job opportunities.