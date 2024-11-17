Asia

Afghan govt approves 27 projects worth USD 73 mln

The projects included a water dam, residential apartments, roads and electrical equipment in the national capital Kabul and several provinces of the country.

Safiya Begum17 November 2024 - 15:35
Afghan govt approves 27 projects worth USD 73 mln
Afghan govt approves 27 projects worth USD 73 mln

Kabul: The Afghan caretaker government’s national procurement commission has approved 27 projects worth 5 billion afghani (about 73 million U.S. dollars), according to the office of the acting deputy prime minister for economic affairs.

The projects included a water dam, residential apartments, roads and electrical equipment in the national capital Kabul and several provinces of the country.

Also Read: Group-3 Exams Begin Peacefully: Top Officials Ensure Flawless Execution

The projects could provide job opportunities to hundreds of thousands of people.

The government plans to launch more development and infrastructure projects on its domestic budget across the war-ravaged country to tackle economic challenges and create job opportunities.

Tags
Safiya Begum17 November 2024 - 15:35

Related Articles

China ready to work with a new US administration

China ready to work with a new US administration

17 November 2024 - 12:59
Pakistan Army rules out any deal with Imran Khan

Pakistan Army rules out any deal with Imran Khan

16 November 2024 - 17:40
Seven soldiers killed in attack on Pak military camp in Balochistan 

Seven soldiers killed in attack on Pak military camp in Balochistan 

16 November 2024 - 16:05
Eight dead after vehicle falls into river in Afghanistan

Eight dead after vehicle falls into river in Afghanistan

16 November 2024 - 15:14
Back to top button