Afghan Ministry of Education to hire 40,000 teachers

Kabul: Afghan caretaker government’s Ministry of Education has signed an agreement with the state-owned body the National Examination Authority to recruit 40,000 new professional teachers for its vacant positions, a local media outlet Tolonews reported on Friday.

Quoting Deputy Minister of Education Sebghatullah Waseel, the private media outlet said, “More than 40,000 new teachers are expected to be recruited for the Ministry of Education’s vacant positions,” Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the official, the Kabul City Education Directorate has 2,000 vacant positions, and the Kandahar Education Directorate has about 5,000 vacant positions, and there are figures from various provinces and the ministry has to hire more than 40,000 teachers to fill the vacant posts.