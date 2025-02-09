Afghan Police Arrest Over 34,000 Beggars to End Begging Culture: Official Report

Kabul: In a significant move to combat the widespread culture of begging in Afghanistan, the country’s police have arrested more than 34,000 beggars across the nation over the past year. Mullah Abdul Haq Akhund Hamkar, the Deputy on Counter-Narcotics at the Ministry of Interior Affairs, confirmed the arrests, as reported by the National Radio and Television of Afghanistan (RTA).

Targeting Professional Beggars and Providing Support to the Needy

Of the 34,377 beggars detained, a large number were identified as “fake” or “professional beggars.” After thorough investigation, the police have provided financial support to those in genuine need and referred the professional beggars to the relevant authorities for further action. A special commission has been set up to classify beggars into categories such as “professional,” “destitute,” or “organized.” This initiative also includes biometric data collection and fingerprinting to track and manage individuals involved in begging.

Campaign to Tackle Begging in Kabul and Northern Afghanistan

According to the Taliban authorities, approximately 60,000 beggars have already been “rounded up” in Kabul alone. The campaign has also expanded to other parts of the country, including Mazar-e-Sharif in northern Balkh province. Local officials in Balkh confirmed that beggars identified as truly vulnerable would be provided with 2,000 Afghanis (Afs) per month after their release, helping them reintegrate into society.

Government’s Effort to Address Afghanistan’s Food Crisis and Begging

Afghanistan is currently facing a severe food crisis, with reports indicating that nearly 23 million people, or about half of the population, are struggling with hunger. In light of this, the Afghan caretaker government remains committed to tackling the culture of begging while offering financial support to the destitute to alleviate their hardships.

Officials in Balkh and across the country are working to distinguish between real and fake beggars, ensuring that the needy receive the necessary aid while cracking down on professional beggars exploiting the situation. The government has also stated that the burial of beggars who pass away in custody and have no family or whose families refuse to collect their bodies will be handled by municipal authorities.

A Cultural Shift in Afghanistan’s Effort to Clean Up Society

The ongoing efforts to address begging in Afghanistan reflect the government’s commitment to bringing about a cultural shift, aiming to eradicate begging and offer meaningful support to those in dire need. While the laws are aimed at maintaining societal cleanliness, they are also part of broader efforts to stabilize the country amid an ongoing humanitarian crisis.

