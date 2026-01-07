Afghan police seize 130 kg of illicit drugs

Kabul: Afghan counter-narcotics police have confiscated 130 kg of illegal drugs and arrested 36 suspected smugglers in a series of operations across the country, official statements reported.

In northern Badakhshan province, authorities seized 130 kg of opium and hashish in Jurm district and detained one individual, according to a statement from the provincial police office, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Additionally, the Ministry of Interior Affairs announced the arrest of 25 others linked to drug trafficking, possession and sales in provinces including Bamiyan, Kunduz and Parwan. Hundreds of narcotic tablets, along with quantities of crystal methamphetamine and hashish, were recovered from the suspects.

The Afghan government has pledged to intensify its campaign against illicit drugs, including production and trafficking, while cracking down on other criminal activities to maintain law and order nationwide.

In December last year, Afghan police arrested eight individuals on charges of production and smuggling of narcotics in the northern Jawzjan province, local media outlet Tolo News reported.

According to the report, provincial police conducted targeted operations that led to the arrest of the suspects and the seizure of a significant quantity of illicit drugs, including hashish and heroin. The drugs were reportedly discovered at locations linked to the detained individuals.

The arrests are part of ongoing efforts by Afghan authorities to combat illegal production, trafficking, and distribution of narcotics across the country.

In a similar action, provincial police headquarters stated that Afghan counter-narcotics police have destroyed a drug processing laboratory and arrested one suspect in connection with the case in the eastern Laghman province.

Acting on a tip-off, police carried out an operation in Mehtarlam district on December 20, 2025, where they uncovered a drug processing facility. A large quantity of materials and equipment used for heroin production was seized and destroyed at the site, the statement said.

On November 14, provincial police spokesman Nizamudin Omir said that Afghan police had arrested a suspected drug smuggler and confiscated illicit narcotics during an operation in the northern Takhar province.

According to the official, the suspect was detained while attempting to transport crystal methamphetamine and other chemicals used in heroin production to Taluqan, the provincial capital, where he allegedly planned to sell the materials.

The suspect has been placed in custody for further investigation, the spokesman added.