Why Are Afghan Refugee Families Returning Home in Large Numbers from Iran and Pakistan?

Kabul: Afghan Refugee Families Returning Home: More than 1,500 Afghan refugee families returned to their homeland, Afghanistan, from the neighboring Iran and Pakistan in a single day, reported the state-owned Bakhtar news agency on Sunday.

A total of 1,576 refugee families returned to Afghanistan on Saturday, and out of these, 81 families returned from Pakistan and the remaining 1,495 families returned from Iran, the official media outlet added.

All the returnees have received necessary assistance at the crossing points, the news agency further said.

The return of Afghan refugees has gained momentum over the past couple of months as the host countries have asked the undocumented migrants to leave, Xinhua news agency reported.

Majority of Returnees Cross Back from Iran Amid Deportation Pressures

More than 1.3 million Afghan refugees have returned to their homeland over the past year, and only in June, some 600,000 Afghan refugees reportedly returned from Iran.

Earlier in June, over 30,000 Afghan refugees returned home from Iran through the Islam Qala border crossing in western Herat, marking one of the largest mass returns recently, according to a local official.

Mass Returns Strain Relief Efforts Amid Regional Tensions and Aid Cuts

Recent regional tensions and enforcement of deportation policies in Iran have triggered massive returns to Afghanistan overwhelming a humanitarian response already crippled by severe aid cuts and leaving needs unmet.

Humanitarian Aid Provided at Border Crossings to Support Returnees

Following this massive wave of returns, all necessary supplies, including water, food, and immediate medical care, have been provided to the returnees, said Mawlawi Ahmadullah Muttaqi, provincial director of the Information and Culture Department.

Afghanistan shares two key border crossing points with Iran, one in western Herat province and the other in Nimroz province. Recently, both crossings have witnessed a sharp increase in the number of returning refugees.