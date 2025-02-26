Afghanistan Beat England by 8 Runs to Knock Them Out of The Champions Trophy

Lahore: Afghanistan delivered a stunning performance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, knocking England out of the tournament with a thrilling victory. Azmatullah Omarzai emerged as the hero, delivering a match-winning all-round performance to hand Afghanistan their first win of the tournament.

Zadran’s Record-Breaking Knock Sets the Stage

Batting first, Afghanistan posted a formidable total of 325, thanks to a breathtaking 177-run innings by Ibrahim Zadran. His magnificent knock, one of the best of the tournament, anchored Afghanistan’s innings and set England a stiff chase.

England’s Chase: Root Fights, But Azmatullah Strikes

England’s chase began shakily, but Joe Root and Ben Duckett steadied the innings, keeping their side in contention. Root, in fine form, went on to score a century, but Afghanistan struck back just in time.

Duckett fell at a crucial stage, followed by quick dismissals of Harry Brook and Jos Buttler , which swung the momentum back to Afghanistan.

England still had hope as Jofra Archer played a few aggressive strokes, but Overton's reckless shot saw him caught at long-on, shifting the game in Afghanistan's favor.

Azmatullah’s Magic Seals Victory

Azmatullah Omarzai, recently crowned ICC ODI Player of the Year, showcased his brilliance yet again. After a handy cameo with the bat, he delivered a match-winning spell, claiming five crucial wickets to derail England’s chase. His performance overshadowed Root’s century and ensured a historic victory for Afghanistan.

England Eliminated, Afghanistan Stays in the Hunt

With this defeat, England joins Pakistan and Bangladesh in exiting Champions Trophy 2025, while Afghanistan keeps their hopes alive. The Afghan players erupted in celebration, lifting Azmatullah on their shoulders, acknowledging his heroic efforts.

Key Highlights:

✅ Ibrahim Zadran smashes 177, powering Afghanistan to 325.

✅ Joe Root’s century goes in vain as England falters in the chase.

✅ Azmatullah Omarzai’s five-wicket haul seals Afghanistan’s win.

✅ England eliminated from Champions Trophy 2025.

Afghanistan, once considered underdogs, has now become a force to reckon with in ICC events. Their aggressive brand of cricket and fearless performances continue to make headlines, proving they belong on the big stage.