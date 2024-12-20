Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Dubai: Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare on Thursday.

Fazalhaq was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match.”

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Fazalhaq’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the fifth over of Zimbabwe’s innings. Fazalhaq showed dissent when an LBW appeal against Craig Ervine was turned down, making the sign for the request of a review when DRS was not available in the match.

Fazalhaq admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Chris Brown and Percival Sizara, third umpire Langton Rusere, and fourth umpire Iknow Chabi levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.