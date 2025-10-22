Afghanistan reminds rogue Pakistan about ceasefire agreement terms

Kabul: The Taliban regime in Afghanistan on Wednesday highlighted that the agreement with Pakistan completely emphasises ceasefire, mutual respect, the avoidance of attacks on each other’s security forces, civilians, and facilities.

In a statement released on X, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defence stated, “Islamic Emirate’s Defence Minister has provided a comprehensive explanation during a press conference, concerning the agreement with Pakistan; no further information exists beyond that.

The agreement completely emphasises ceasefire, mutual respect, the avoidance of attacks on each other’s security forces, civilians, and facilities, the resolution of all matters through dialogue, and not facilitating attacks against one another. Any statements beyond these terms are invalid.”

The development comes amid rising tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan following Islamabad’s airstrikes on Afghan territory and the mass deportation of Afghan refugees.

Earlier on October 18, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry announced that Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire after more than a week of intense fighting that left dozens dead and hundreds injured.

According to the Qatari statement, Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to establish mechanisms aimed at consolidating lasting peace and stability, with follow-up talks scheduled in the coming days to ensure the sustainability of the ceasefire.

Delegations from both Afghanistan and Pakistan were in Doha for negotiations mediated by Qatar and Turkey.

The talks were led by the respective defence ministers, with Pakistan stating that the focus would be on “immediate measures to end cross-border terrorism emanating from Afghanistan and restore peace and stability along the border.”

The conflict had begun when Pakistan launched airstrikes on Kabul. Both Islamabad and Kabul have accused each other of aggression in recent days.

Pakistan has repeatedly claimed that militant groups have been launching attacks from Afghan territory, while Afghanistan has firmly denied harbouring any such elements responsible for cross-border violence.

On October 18, three Afghan cricketers were killed in a Pakistani airstrike in Afghanistan’s Paktika province.

The players had travelled from Urgun to Sharana, near the Pakistan border, to participate in a friendly cricket match.

The deceased players were identified as Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, adding that five other civilians also lost their lives in the strike.