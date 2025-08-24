Afghanistan unveil Rashid-led 17-strong squad for Asia Cup

Kabul: Afghanistan have announced their Asia Cup squad, mixed with seasoned campaigners and emerging players, all set to be led by their star player Rashid Khan.

Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman and Allah Ghazanfar, who both missed the Champions Trophy earlier this year, have returned to the national setup to form a formidable spin-bowling attack along with Noor Ahmed, Mohammad Nabi and the skipper Rashid.

Also Read: Road caves in near National Law University in Delhi’s Dwarka

Ibrahim Zadran, who made his comeback earlier this year in the Champions Trophy, has returned to the mix, with Hazratullah Zazai making way. The pace attack will be led by left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Faroogi, with Naveen-ul-Haq and Farid Ahmad Malik also forming part of the mix.

The squad also contains three travelling reserves in the form of Wafiullah Tarakhail, Nangyal Kharote, and Abdullah Ahmadzai. Afghanistan are placed alongside Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka in Group B, while India, Oman, Pakistan and the UAE are in Group A.

Afghanistan’s campaign begins against Hong Kong in the opening match of the tournament, in Abu Dhabi on September 9. Afghanistan have not played any T20I in 2025. They have played just three T20ls in the last 12 months, against Zimbabwe in Harare in December 2024, in a series they won 2-1.

Prior to the Asia Cup, Afghanistan will also face the hosts UAE and Pakistan in a T20I Tri-Nation Series, starting this Friday in Sharjah, which will feature most of the 22-member preliminary squad, previously announced by the ACB.

Afghanistan squad for men’s T20 Asia Cup Rashid Khan (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishag, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Hag, Fazalhaq Farooqi Reserve players: Wafiullah Tarakhil, Nangeyalia Kharote, Abdullah Ahmadzai