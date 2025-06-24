After a Stellar Weekend, Sitaare Zameen Par Sees Monday Dip — Still Going Strong

After a stellar opening weekend, Sitaare Zameen Par saw its first major weekday dip, collecting ₹8.5 crore on its first Monday at the domestic box office. Despite being its first single-digit day, the drop was anticipated and follows typical box office trends after a strong weekend.

Four-Day Total at ₹66.65 Crore: A Promising Start

The film’s four-day collection now stands at an impressive ₹66.65 crore, following:

Friday: ₹10.7 crore

₹10.7 crore Saturday: ₹20.2 crore

₹20.2 crore Sunday: ₹27.25 crore

₹27.25 crore Monday: ₹8.5 crore

While the drop from Sunday to Monday is significant, the Monday figure still reflects strong word-of-mouth, especially among family audiences and younger viewers.

Week Ahead Crucial for Long-Term Success

With minimal box office competition until Friday, Sitaare Zameen Par has a clear runway to grow its earnings. The next few days—particularly Tuesday and Wednesday—will be crucial in determining whether the film can cross the ₹100 crore mark during its extended first-week run.

Kajol’s Maa to Pose Next Challenge

The film faces its next real challenge later this week with the release of Kajol’s mythological horror drama Maa. Until then, the family drama continues to enjoy strong audience support, bolstered by positive reviews and repeat viewings.