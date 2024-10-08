Jammu & Kashmir

After Budgam, Omar Abdullah wins from Ganderbal also

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday won the party's bastion of Ganderbal in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly election by defeating PDP's Bashir Ahmad Mir by over 10,000 votes.

Fouzia Farhana8 October 2024 - 17:07
1 minute read
After Budgam, Omar Abdullah wins from Ganderbal also
After Budgam, Omar Abdullah wins from Ganderbal also

Srinagar: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday won the party’s bastion of Ganderbal in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly election by defeating PDP’s Bashir Ahmad Mir by over 10,000 votes.

Abdullah has also won the Budgam seat by a margin of over 18,000 votes.

In Ganderbal, Abdullah secured 32,727 votes, winning by a margin of 10,574 against his nearest rival Mir who polled 22,153 votes.

The NC leader had won the Ganderbal seat in 2008 as well and went on to become the chief minister of the erstwhile state of J-K.

Former MLA from Ganderbal Ishfaq Jabbar was a distant third with 6,060 votes.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana8 October 2024 - 17:07
1 minute read

Related Articles

Naqvi congratulates Omar Abdullah for win, hopes for development in J&K

Naqvi congratulates Omar Abdullah for win, hopes for development in J&K

8 October 2024 - 18:48
Haryana poll results: Cong's narrative appears to have failed to find resonance with voters

Haryana poll results: Cong’s narrative appears to have failed to find resonance with voters

8 October 2024 - 18:04
J-K polls: Lone BJP woman candidate Shagun Parihar wins from Kishtwar, vows for region's security

J-K polls: Lone BJP woman candidate Shagun Parihar wins from Kishtwar, vows for region’s security

8 October 2024 - 17:44
Independent candidate Savitri Jindal wins the Hisar assembly seat in Haryana

Independent candidate Savitri Jindal wins the Hisar assembly seat in Haryana

8 October 2024 - 17:26
Back to top button