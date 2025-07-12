After ‘Coolie’ Song Success, Pooja Hegde to Return to Telugu Films!

Actress Pooja Hegde is currently basking in the praise for her special appearance in the viral track ‘Monica’ from the upcoming Tamil action thriller ‘Coolie’, starring Superstar Rajinikanth. Her graceful presence and screen charm have made fans excited to see her return to big roles.

Talks On for Telugu Comeback with Dulquer Salmaan Love Story

According to a report by Gulte, Pooja Hegde is in serious discussions to return to Telugu cinema in a romantic film opposite Dulquer Salmaan. The film will reportedly mark the directorial debut of a newcomer named Ravi, and is being produced by the makers of ‘Dasara’ and the much-anticipated ‘Paradise’.

Also Read: Canada Café Incident Puts Spotlight on Kapil Sharma’s Expensive Lifestyle

While the actress has not yet officially signed, sources claim she is inclined towards accepting the script and may finalize the deal soon.

Last Major Telugu Appearance Was in ‘Acharya’

Pooja Hegde’s last major Telugu film was ‘Acharya’ (2020), and since then, her presence in Tollywood has been limited. She had a brief cameo in ‘F3’ and was initially part of ‘Guntur Kaaram’, but exited the project during early production.

Despite the gap, Pooja maintains a strong fan base in Telugu cinema, with her performance in ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ still celebrated. The film remains one of the highest-grossing Telugu blockbusters.

Shift to Tamil and Hindi Projects Over the Past Year

In recent years, Pooja has focused more on Tamil and Hindi films. She starred opposite Thalapathy Vijay in ‘Beast’, and is currently working on Tamil films like:

‘Retro’

‘Jana Nayagan’

‘Coolie’ (with Rajinikanth)

She also has upcoming Bollywood ventures in the pipeline, further showcasing her pan-India appeal.

Dulquer Salmaan’s Potential Third Telugu Hit?

If the project materializes, it will mark Dulquer Salmaan’s third Telugu film, following the massive success of:

‘Sita Ramam’ (romantic drama)

(romantic drama) ‘Lucky Bhaskar’ (financial drama)

A pairing between Pooja and Dulquer would bring together two beloved stars and raise anticipation among fans of both Telugu and pan-India cinema.