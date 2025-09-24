After CWC meet in Patna, Rahul Gandhi to hold talks with Tejashwi Yadav on seat-sharing

Patna: Has turned into a political hotspot as the Congress Working Committee (CWC) convenes its landmark meeting in Bihar for the first time. The gathering, to be attended by top Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, aims to energise party workers, strategise for upcoming elections, and strengthen the INDIA bloc against the BJP.

Following the CWC deliberations, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to hold a crucial meeting with RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav at 4 p.m. in Patna. According to party insiders, the talks will focus on seat-sharing arrangements and a joint campaign strategy for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections — a key battleground for the opposition alliance.

Seat-sharing is expected to be the most sensitive issue. Congress sources said the party is seeking at least 70 seats, while the RJD is reportedly unwilling to concede more than 60. The Left parties and VIP are also pressing for their share, complicating negotiations. While the RJD considers itself the dominant opposition force in Bihar, Congress is keen to leverage the alliance to rebuild its diminished base in the state.

Analysts say the Rahul-Tejashwi meeting will signal whether the alliance can present a united front. “If disagreements over seats persist, the BJP could directly benefit,” a senior Congress strategist noted. The INDIA bloc is expected to emphasise issues like unemployment, inflation, education, and healthcare to counter the BJP’s narrative.

This high-profile meeting follows days of intense political activity in Bihar, with Congress leaders stressing that the Patna CWC reflects the party’s intent to reclaim lost ground in the state while strengthening the broader opposition coalition. The CWC meeting and the Rahul-Tejashwi huddle mark a pivotal moment for the opposition. A successful outcome could energise Congress workers, strengthen the INDIA bloc, and lay the groundwork for a serious challenge to the NDA in the high-stakes Bihar Assembly elections of 2025.