After HC jolt to Kejriwal, ED team reaches Delhi CM’s residence

New Delhi: An ED team reached Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Thursday evening, hours after the Delhi High Court denied him relief against the agency’s summons.

Earlier in the day, the high court refused to grant interim protection to Chief Minister Kejriwal on his plea seeking “no coercive action” by the ED in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Last week, the ED issued its ninth summons to Kejriwal in the excise policy case, asking him to appear before it on Thursday.