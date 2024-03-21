Delhi

After HC jolt to Kejriwal, ED team reaches Delhi CM’s residence

An ED team reached Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Thursday evening, hours after the Delhi High Court denied him relief against the agency's summons.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
After HC jolt to Kejriwal, ED team reaches Delhi CM's residence
After HC jolt to Kejriwal, ED team reaches Delhi CM's residence

New Delhi: An ED team reached Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Thursday evening, hours after the Delhi High Court denied him relief against the agency’s summons.

Related Stories
One Fatality, 17 Injured as Stage Collapses at Kalkaji Temple in Delhi
Delhi CM summons NCCSA’s first meeting to discuss action against officer.
Delhi High Court Declines to Halt Summons Issued to Amanatullah Khan by Enforcement Directorate in Waqf Board Case
Rohini Acharya Expresses Frustration at ED Officials Regarding Alleged Ill-Treatment of Father Lalu
Delhi HC orders halt to unauthorised construction near Nizamuddin Dargah

Earlier in the day, the high court refused to grant interim protection to Chief Minister Kejriwal on his plea seeking “no coercive action” by the ED in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Last week, the ED issued its ninth summons to Kejriwal in the excise policy case, asking him to appear before it on Thursday.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button