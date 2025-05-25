After Kavitha’s Letter to KCR, Talk of New Party Gains Momentum in Telangana

Hyderabad’s political landscape is abuzz with speculation following reports that Kalvakuntla Kavitha may float a new political party, distancing herself from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Sources say she has written a strongly worded letter to her father and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), triggering intense discussion within party ranks.

In her letter, Kavitha reportedly criticized some individuals within the party, stating, “KCR is like a god, but there are ghosts around him.” The statement is being viewed as a veiled attack on certain BRS leaders whom she holds responsible for recent internal issues.

KTR to Meet KCR at Erravalli Farmhouse

In a key development, K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), BRS working president and Kavitha’s brother, is set to meet KCR at his Erravalli farmhouse to discuss the ongoing political crisis. The meeting assumes importance in the context of growing rumours about Kavitha’s potential party formation.

Apart from Kavitha’s letter, the two leaders are also expected to discuss recent developments such as the Kaleshwaram project notices, which have once again drawn criticism from opposition parties.

KTR Breaks Silence on Kavitha’s Remarks

Responding to his sister’s letter, KTR emphasized unity and internal dialogue within the party. “Everyone is equal in the party. Some matters are better discussed internally,” he said, subtly urging restraint.

He further added, “There may be Revanth’s cowards within the party. But such people will reveal themselves sooner or later.” The comment appears to hint at suspected internal sabotage, possibly linked to the rival Congress leadership under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

BRS Facing Internal Turbulence

The BRS, which recently lost power in Telangana, has been facing internal turbulence, and Kavitha’s public dissent could deepen the cracks. If Kavitha indeed launches a separate political outfit, it could alter the dynamics of state politics, particularly by affecting the party’s support base in northern Telangana.

As KTR prepares to hold discussions with KCR, all eyes are now on how the party leadership handles this internal unrest — and whether damage control measures will be enough to prevent a major split.