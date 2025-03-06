A Day After New Zealand Defeat, Miller Questions India’s Dubai Advantage—Backs Kiwis in Final

New Zealand stormed into the Champions Trophy 2025 final after defeating South Africa by 50 runs in the semi-final held in Lahore. The Proteas, who had remained unbeaten throughout the competition, suffered their first loss at a crucial stage, bringing their campaign to an end. Despite a record-breaking century by David Miller, South Africa failed to chase down the target, leaving Miller’s brilliant effort in vain.

David Miller Criticizes Tournament Scheduling

Following South Africa’s exit, Miller voiced his concerns regarding the scheduling of the tournament, particularly pointing out the inconvenience of traveling between venues. The Proteas had to fly from Karachi to Dubai after their final group-stage match against England, and then back to Lahore just a day before their semi-final against New Zealand.

“It’s only an hour and 40-minute flight, but the fact that we had to do that was not ideal. It’s early morning, it’s after a game, and we had to fly. Then we got to Dubai at 4:00 pm. And at 7:30 am, we had to come back. It doesn’t make it nice,” Miller stated.

Also Read: Mohammed Shami Faces Online Trolling for Sipping Energy Drink During Ramadan

While acknowledging that they had enough time to recover, he emphasized that such frequent travel was still not ideal, especially in a high-stakes tournament. His comments come amidst discussions over the fairness of scheduling, with India playing all their matches in Dubai, avoiding similar travel issues.

Miller to Support New Zealand in Final

With the final set for March 9 at the Dubai International Stadium, New Zealand will face India in a high-intensity clash. Despite his team’s elimination, Miller shared his excitement for the final and expressed his support for the Kiwis.

“I’ll be honest with you, I think I’ll be supporting New Zealand,” he said.

As the cricketing world gears up for the Champions Trophy 2025 final, Miller’s remarks on tournament scheduling have sparked discussions, adding another layer of intrigue to the event.