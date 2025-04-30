After Pahalgam Attack, Indian Fans Troll Hania Aamir with ‘Water Courier’ to Pakistan

Mumbai: Following India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, a viral video on social media has sparked both humor and controversy. The video shows a group of Indian fans mockingly sending water bottles to Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, referencing the escalating tensions and water diplomacy between the two nations.

Viral Clip: Water Bottles “Couriered” to Hania Aamir

In the now-viral clip, a group of young Indian men are seen packing a box full of water bottles. On the carton, a label reads: “To Hania Aamir, Rawalpindi, Punjab, Pakistan. From India.” The boys burst into laughter, clearly mocking the strained situation and the suspension of water-sharing agreements. The video has taken the internet by storm, with many users commenting on the “savage” humor.

Hania Aamir fans from India sending Water bottles to her 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/7U2GCmPIEF — Sunanda Roy 👑 (@SaffronSunanda) April 29, 2025

India Suspends Indus Waters Treaty After Pahalgam Attack

India’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, a crucial water-sharing agreement signed in 1960, has deeply impacted Pakistan. Over 80% of Pakistan’s farmland and 90% of its food production rely on the rivers covered under the treaty. The move is seen as part of India’s broader diplomatic and legal retaliation after the deadly Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.

Hania Aamir Reportedly Dropped from ‘Sardaarji 3’

Amid the diplomatic fallout, Hania Aamir, who was reportedly set to star opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Sardaarji 3, has been dropped from the project. Reports suggest that her removal will require reshooting certain portions of the film. Though official confirmation is awaited, the entertainment industry is abuzz with speculation.

FWICE Reiterates Ban on Pakistani Artists

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has responded strongly, reinforcing its previous directive to boycott all Pakistani artists, including singers and technicians, from participating in Indian entertainment projects. Their official statement reads:

“In light of the recent attack in Pahalgam, FWICE is once again compelled to issue a blanket boycott on all Pakistani artists, singers and technicians participating in any Indian film or entertainment projects. This includes performances or collaborations occurring anywhere in the world.”

The industry body’s stance echoes rising public sentiment and demands for a complete ban on Pakistani involvement in Indian media amid growing national security concerns.