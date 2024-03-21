After quitting as Telangana Guv & Pondy Lt Guv, Tamilisai rejoins BJP, might contest LS polls in TN

Chennai: After quitting as Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lt.Governor, Former Tamil Nadu BJP President Ms Tamilisai Soundararajan has entered the public life by rejoining the party and the grapevine is that she is expected to contest the April 19 Lok Sabha polls from Tamil Nadu.

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan joined the BJP in the presence of Party State President K.Annamalai and Union Ministers L.Murugan and G.Kishan Reddy at the BJP State Headquarters “Kamalalayam”, in which senior leaders of the party were also present.

Party sources said she might contest the next month’s Lok Sabha polls from Tamil Nadu.

It was not known whether she would be fielded again from the Thoothukudi seat, where she lost to DMK’s Kanimozhi in the 2019 LS polls, or from any of the three seats in Chennai, considered as the DMK’s bastion.

Ms Tamilisai joined the BJP in 1999 and had served as the State Unit Chief for five years, before resigning in 2019 and became the Governor of Telangana. Later, she was given the additionao charge as the Lt.Governor of Puducherry.

Talking to the media after rejoining the BJP, she said “I quit the Governor’s post to become one of the ‘400 MPs’ (an aspirational number set by the BJP for 2024 polls) of the Lok Sabha.

“As a Governor, I worked with four Chief Ministers and faced many challenges. Being a member of the BJP is what I really want.” She said, adding, the BJP gave a lot of importance to women.

“The public meetings of Prime Minister Modi and the padayatra of Mr Annamalai have created a huge impact in Tamil Nadu,” she said.

Welcoming her to the party fold, Mr. Annamalai said Dr Tamilisai has sacrificed a comfortable position as a Governor in order to attempt to serve the people.